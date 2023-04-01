Washington & Jefferson College’s Center for Energy and Policy Management will conclude its Energy Lecture Series for the academic year on Wednesday, when it hosts an official with the U.S. Department of Energy.
Sonrisa Lucero, special adviser for stakeholder engagement in DOE’s Office of Economic Impact and Diversity, will speak about “Justice40: Bringing Energy Transition Benefits to Disadvantaged Communities.” The free, hour-long webinar will begin at 11 a.m.
It will be the third seminar this spring for the 11-year-old program.
Justice40 evolved through an executive order that was part of President Joe Biden’s climate and clean energy efforts to address decades of under-investment in disadvantaged areas. While development policies historically have been located in low-income and minority communities, Justice40 strives to bring resources to disadvantaged communities via environmental justice principles.
The initiative establishes that 40% of overall benefits of federal investments in clean energy and transit, energy efficiency, workforce development and remediation of legacy pollution are to be earmarked for communities categorized as ‘’disadvantaged.’’ DOE identifies these communities through a formula that includes environmental and climate hazards, fossil fuel dependence, socioeconomic data and other data.
As clean energy investments funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law emerge, it is key that businesses, local and regional governments, community organizations and other stakeholders become aware of how Justice40 can impact communities.
To register, visit wjenergy.org. The seminar is approved for Continuing Legal Education in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio. For more information, contact the Washington County Bar Association at wcba@washcobar.org.
CEPM also has announced that the final report and policy brief from the center’s October webinar – “Harnessing Hydrogen: Exploring Local and Regional Opportunities in Appalachia” – are now available at wjenergy.org. The reports summarize information from speakers throughout the event, and offer suggestions for further actions and policy priorities that symposium participants believe will help advance development of a clean hydrogen hub in this region.
EQT
EQT Corp. recently donated $25,000 to the Greene County Department of Parks and Recreation for equipment and activities along Greene River Trail.
Parks and Rec used the funds to purchase a utility vehicle for trail maintenance and safety, and industrial leaf-blowers to help workers keep the 7.1-mile trail clear. Funds also will be used to expand the fall festival and 5K run in October.
County Commissioner Betsy McClure said in a statement: “EQT has been tremendously generous to us in funding multiple projects. This donation will allow our workers to work more efficiently at the trail and create an even better recreational area.”
84 Lumber
Dave Rumbaugh has been promoted to vice president of Logistics and Specialty Purchasing at 84 Lumber, the nation’s largest privately held building material supplier.
He will oversee the logistics and fleet operations for all delivery trucks, including 40 independent haulers and 1,110 trucks that are 90% forklift capable. Rumbaugh also will manage all capital purchasing of manufacturing equipment for door shops, component plants and EWP facilities nationwide.
He has been with the North Strabane Township-based company for 21 years. He started as a manager trainee in 2002 and served in several positions before being promoted to director of contract purchasing in 2011.
Rumbaugh is replacing Mitch Feldman, who will be retiring after 36 years with 84 Lumber.
The company also honored its top-performing associates at its annual awards banquet March 11 at Nemacolin Resort.
John Fitzgerald (Georgetown, Texas) was named Manager of the Year; Jason Skaggs (Florida), Area Manager of the Year; and Dominick Santos, (Jefferson City, Tenn.), Rookie of the Year.
Maggie Hardy, the company’s president and owner, said in a statement: “As a 67-year-old company, we know firsthand that our associates can thrive and enjoy incredible, lifelong success. We are one big family here at 84 Lumber, and families celebrate each other.”
Peacock Keller
Attorney Jason D. Witt has joined Peacock Keller, a full-service law firm based in Washington. His practice will focus on energy, real estate and business.
Witt, who is licensed in Pennsylvania and West Virginia, graduated from West Virginia University in 2001 with a bachelor’s degree in mining engineering, and earned his Juris Doctorate from WVU’s College of Law in 2004.
AHN
April is National Donate Life Month, and Allegheny Health Network will participate with events designed to encourage clinicians, patients, and visitors to learn more about organ donation and how to become a registered organ donor.
Flag-raising ceremonies are scheduled at nine AHN hospitals: Canonsburg, Allegheny General, Allegheny Valley, Forbes, Grove City, Jefferson, St. Vincent, West Penn and Wexford.
AHN Canonsburg will raise the flag at 10 a.m. April 14, and AHN Jefferson will do so at 1 p.m. April 25.
