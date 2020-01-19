Farming isn’t the only field in which Henry T. Cochran has cultivated a sterling reputation. There’s also finance.
For 47 years, Cochran served on the board of directors at First Federal Savings and Loan Assoc. of Greene County. He retired last June, and on Monday was recognized by the current directors at their regular meeting.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve First Federal for 47-plus years,” said Cochran, who joined the board on Feb. 28, 1972. “Being part of First Federal’s phenomenal growth, prosperity and service to the community has been an extremely rewarding journey.”
Cochran was 33 when he came on board – during the Nixon re-election campaign. He is now 79, and still operating the 500-acre family farm he and his wife, Dorothy, own in Dawson, Fayette County. (They have two adult children and two grandsons.)
The association expanded impressively during his tenure on the board. First Federal went from two offices (Waynesburg and Uniontown) to nine in four counties (Washington, Greene, Fayette and Monongalia in W.Va.); its assets grew from about $75 million to $938 million.
The board officially accepted his retirement in May, then named him director emeritus.
Directors at last week’s meeting appointed chief executive officer/secretary Charles W. Trump Jr. to fill the rest of Cochran’s term. Trump was named CEO last January after serving as a vice president for seven years, overseeing deposit operations, marketing and security. He and his wife, Shelly, reside in Fairchance and have two daughters.
Top Olympus exec
Olympus Energy LLC announced recently that Tim Dugan has joined the company as senior vice president and chief operating officer.
“We are thrilled to add Tim to the Olympus team at such an important time in our company’s history,” said Chris Doyle, Olympus president and CEO. “We will call on Tim’s leadership and operational expertise within Appalachia to continue positioning Olympus for success, even in this challenging environment.”
Until recently, Dugan was executive vice president and chief operating officer for CNX Resources Corp., which – like Olympus – is based in Southpointe.
Before that, he was vice president of the Appalachia South Business Unit for Chesapeake Energy. Dugan began his oil and gas career with Cabot Oil and Gas Corp. and later worked at EQT.
Elder law in Peters
A Green Tree-based elder law firm has opened an office in Peters Township.
Julian Gray Associates is located in 4150 Washington Road, Suite 212. It is an appointment-only office in Washington Circle, next Franco’s Trattoria. The telephone number is 412-458-6000.
“We are pleased to expand our footprint further into the South Hills,” owner and founder Julian Gray said.
Machinist training
New Century Careers, based on the South Side of Pittsburgh, said it has a mission: training aspiring machinists and placing them with manufacturing companies in Southwestern Pennsylvania.
The training center refers to machinist as a “high-demand industry” and has scheduled its next training class for Feb. 10 at its South Side location, 305 E. Carson St. It has open enrollment at its other two locations, Tube City Center in McKeesport and Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center in Latrobe.
For more information, call 412-258-6620 (option 4) or 1-800-822-9337, or email rosenberg@ncsquared.com pferdekamper@ncsquared.comwww.ncsquared.com.
Travel event
Although it has been a mild winter, this is a time of year when people like to travel – especially those living in the Northeast. That’s the impetus behind an event AAA Travel has organized for next weekend.
The Pittsburgh Travel Showcase will take place Friday through Sunday at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.
International and national partners of AAA will provide savings and offers from tour and railway companies, cruise lines, resorts, theme parks, attractions and more.
Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The event is open to AAA members and non-members. Tickets are $10 each and are available at www.PittsburghTravelShowcase.com, or at the door. Discount admission coupons worth $2 are available at AAA branches.
For more information, visit www.PittsburghTravelShowcase.com.