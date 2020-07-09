A casino targeted to open in Westmoreland County later this year is sponsoring a dealer school at a local college.
Live! Casino is supporting Westmoreland County Community College’s dealer school, which is scheduled to begin on Aug. 17. The new casino is expected to hire more than 100 table games dealers, and the classes will prepare candidates for the positions.
Classes will be held Monday through Friday at the school, located at Westmoreland Mall off Route 30 in Hempfield Township. Instruction will be for blackjack, craps, roulette, baccarat and other table games. The cost is $110 per student for blackjack training and an additional $75 for other games. WCCC will provide free information sessions ahead of the classes.
The school, according to a news release, is being designed to follow guidelines from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and state Department of Health, and Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board protocols. They include social distancing, lower occupancies and strict hygiene and health measures, including the use of hand sanitizer and masks.
The $150 million casino is expected to open in late 2020 in Westmoreland Mall, providing an estimated 500 jobs. The facility will have more than 100,000 square feet of space for gaming, dining and entertainment, and feature 750 slots, about 30 live-action table games and a sportsbook.
Sean Sullivan, former vice president and general manager at the Meadows Racetrack & Casino, is the general manager of Live! Casino. He said in a statement: “We are proud to partner with Westmoreland County Community College on this project, which will provide long-term careers in the gaming industry to personable, outgoing and professional individuals.
“Interested applicants do not need casino, gaming or dealer experience to apply to the school. Working in association with Westmoreland, we will provide all the training necessary to successfully complete the courses and position graduates to take advantage of the opportunity to interview for a dealer position at Live! Casino.”
For more information, visit www.LiveCasinoWest.com/.