Dennis Davin, secretary of the state Department of Community and Economic Development, announced Thursday that about $5 million in new funding has been approved for Pennsylvania’s seven Industrial Resource Centers.
The funds are to be used to provide technical assistance to manufacturers to keep them up to date with industry changes.
In Southwestern Pennsylvania, Catalyst Connection will get $1,062,398 to continue to offer business assistance services to manufacturers in 12 counties: Washington, Greene, Fayette, Westmoreland, Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Lawrence, Somerset, Cambria, Indiana and Armstrong. Catalyst Connection will offer growth and improvement services, education, training and e-strategy.