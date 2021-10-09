Every day is a shopping day when Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh is open. Now every business day will be a play day as well.
Play Day, an indoor playground and birthday party place for children, opened Monday at the mall in South Strabane Township. It is two doors down from another fairly new operation, Excel Martial Arts, which launched in mid-August.
Play Day is designed for children ages six months to six years to use their imaginations while playing. It is a venue for birthday parties and play dates, which also provides an opportunity for one parent to shop while the other stays with his or her child during play time.
Each child must be accompanied by a parent at Play Day, which is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. An all-day pass costs $12 per child.
Presbyterian SeniorCare
A prestigious parting gift awaits the recently retired president and CEO of Presbyterian SeniorCare Network.
Paul M. Winkler will receive the Award of Honor, the highest award presented each year by LeadingAge, which represents more than 5,000 nonprofit aging services providers in the United States.
Winkler will be so honored Oct. 25, during the organization’s annual meeting and Expo at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.
LeadingAge, according to a news release, presents the award to “an individual who, through his or her body of work to the present day, has provided nationally significant, transformative leadership in aging services.”
Winkler retired Sept. 1, following 34 years with Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, the largest aging services provider in Western Pennsylvania. He started there in 1987 as executive vice president; later became chief operating officer; and moved up to president and CEO in 1999.
He said in a statement: “I am honored, humbled and overwhelmed to receive this award, especially in this time when so many others have acted so heroically. It is a credit to our organization’s team members and leaders, both past and present, who have all had a passion to make a positive difference for seniors.”
Jim Pieffer succeeded Winkler as president and CEO Sept. 1. The two worked together for more than three decades.
CNX Foundation
CNX Foundation is accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations through Oct. 31. The funding is geared toward providing relief to local, underserved communities in the Appalachian region.
The foundation is an investment arm of CNX Resources Corp., the Southpointe-based natural gas company. It strives to partner with organizations that likewise want to reach out to communities. This is the foundation’s inaugural round of funding.
Yemi Akinkugbe, chief excellence officer for CNX Resources and a foundation board member, said in a statement: “We established the CNX Foundation to truly make a difference in an outside-the-box way. Many in our local communities could use a helping hand.”
The foundation’s focuses include food insecurity; children’s health and wellness; recidivism and reentry; the opioid epidemic; career awareness and technical/vocational training; and water quality and safety.
Steel Nation
Joshua Franks is moving on up at Steel Nation Inc.
The multi-services company, recognized primarily for producing pre-engineered metal buildings, has promoted Franks from project manager to director of Steel Nation Environmental Inc. He will lead a team that focuses on new business development and leadership in managing commercial construction projects.
Mark Caskey, CEO and founder of the Southpointe-based company, said in a statement Franks “has extensive experience in bidding, winning and managing these types of projects.”
Caskey said Franks, a graduate of Albert Gallatin High School, was instrumental in the company being awarded a stamped concrete project in State College that will begin this month.