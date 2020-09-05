Patsy Calabro suppressed a laugh as he reflected back to autumn 1971.
“We were big on trends of the time,” he recalled. “We sold bell-bottom jeans and tons of platform shoes. We were really in a ‘70s mode.”
The early ‘70s was a tumultuous time in America – and fashion was part of the tumult. But for Calabro and his longtime business partner, Tom Zimmaro, it was the beginning of a prosperous endeavor.
For 49 years, they have shared equal ownership of David’s Limited, a high-fashion store in downtown Washington. Zimmaro, a Monessen native, launched the enterprise Sept. 14, 1971, naming it after his son. Calabro, his friend in fashion, joined him two months later.
It is a business that suits them well.
Now, nearly a half-century after selling their last pairs of bell bottoms and clunky platform shoes, the two are going out in style. Zimmaro and Calabro will soon close their shop at 50 N. Main St.
“We’ll sell until it’s all gone,” Zimmaro said.
The owners were hoping to complete a full 50 years, but the pandemic alters plans as definitively as a tailor alters suits. Their business is among thousands COVID-19 has curtailed.
“We were hoping for 50, but we’ve been talking about this for a couple of years. The pandemic kind of sealed the deal,” said Calabro, a Washington native now residing in Chartiers Township.
Zimmaro agreed, saying “no doubt the virus did change our plans a little bit. We are extremely privileged to have sold to three generations: from grandfather to son to grandson.”
Neither gentleman wanted to divulge his age, but they have been doing this together since the first term of the Nixon administration. Actually, they began working side by side in the clothing industry pre-David’s – at the Sol Mintz clothing store in Washington.
“I’ve always liked nice clothing, and coming our of high school I took a job at Sol Mintz,” Calabro said. “Tom had a vision to open his own store and wanted me to come with him. We’ve been doing it ever since.
“It’s been a nice living. I’ve been able to put three kids through college. I feel like I’ve accomplished something.”
Both owners accomplished a lot, nurturing, upgrading and maintaining a niche clothier for five decades. The shop endures not only as a North Main retail anchor, but a beacon for high-fashion stores. Their number, however, has dwindled drastically in the tri-state due to style changes and the convenience of internet shopping.
“There probably isn’t a good quality men’s clothing store between here and Charleston (W.Va.),” said Calabro, who does all custom fittings and compiles all measurements in the shop.
“There are not a lot of us around,” agreed Zimmaro, who has been selling men’s clothing since age 16.
That regional loss, though, has been David’s gain.
“As others have closed, we’ve been able to pick up customers,” he said. “There’s always a demand for high fashion and top quality.”
The store’s clientele, as a result, extends beyond Pennsylvania’s borders. Calabro said Saturday usually is the shop’s most lucrative day, and on a typical Saturday, “50% of our clients come in from West Virginia: Wheeling, Morgantown and Weirton.”
That clientele also includes shoppers from Uniontown, St. Clairsville, Ohio, and throughout Washington County.
David’s Limited is decidedly Washington. The current location is its third, all on North Main, each roomier than its predecessor.
The shop opened in a cramped, 800-square-foot space at the intersection of Main and Chestnut streets; moved eight years later to 36 North Main, which once housed the Hub; then relocated to its current home in 1983. Five owners developed the Davis Block Building (circa 1883), and David’s ended up with 3,000 square feet of sales space.
That wasn’t the only transition that transpired that year. David’s added women’s apparel, breaking from its 100% men’s store tradition.
Sometime reasonably soon – after the last item has been sold – Zimmaro and Calabro will make their own transitions. And they likely will differ.
Zimmaro, a Washington resident, will pursue a leisurely retirement with his family.
“I will enjoy Christmas for a change,” the affable grandfather said, chuckling.
His partner, however, plans to open a spin-off store, perhaps with a different name and probably in a 1,200-square-foot location in the McMurray area.
“I’ll have a 100% custom-made operation with a tailor on the premises,” Calabro said. “Suits, custom shoes and leather coats. People are always looking for a good tailor.”
Tina Calabro isn’t surprised that her brother made a career of this – and shared business success with a like-minded entrepreneur. Tina, who was instrumental in resurrecting the Washington Italian Heritage Festival in 2016, easily remembers the dashing figure Patsy cut as a teenager.
“My brother was always a trend-watcher and trend-setter, whether it was fashion, music, cars or the latest dance step,” she said in an email. “He always dressed sharp and was known as one of the coolest guys around. Back in the days when teenage boys hitchhiked to get to parties and such, when our good-looking brother stood on the road and put out his thumb, he’d have a ride in a matter of seconds.
“His partnership with Tom and their relationships with the people who worked at the store over the years became like extended family. Patsy and Tom’s long career in helping people look their best is a natural fit. They take great pleasure in their work.”
Parting will, indeed, be sweet sorrow for these business leaders.
“We’re going out on a high note,” Zimmaro said. “We’ve had great customers and great friends. We will miss this.”