Erich and Tina Cushey are expanding their pharmaceutical footprint as Dave and Cheri Angelini are expanding their leisure time.
The Cusheys, owners and operators of Curtis Pharmacy, have added a fourth location following their purchase of Medicine Mine in Cumberland Township, near Carmichaels Borough. They and the Angelinis, all independent drugstore owners, closed on the deal New Year’s Eve.
“Carmichaels is a lot like Claysville,” Erich Cushey said. “It’s a small town with a lot of small towns that feed into it. It’s a nice fit for us, and it’s nice to have a footprint across three counties.”
Curtis Pharmacy established its roots more than a century ago in Claysville, where it is still headquartered. The Cusheys, pharmacists from Hickory, bought the business from longtime owner Sam Curtis in 2006. They have since added stores in Washington, Connellsville (Fayette County) and now northeastern Greene County.
Erich was not actively seeking a larger footprint last summer when a broker stepped forward. “It’s funny, brokers call you all the time, asking whether you are interested in selling or buying,” Cushey said. “One guy persisted, but I told him that unless you have a location within an hour of Washington, I’m not interested. Then he called and said he had one that may fit my criteria.”
It was Medicine Mine, which likewise launched way back. The Angelinis named it as a tribute to the region’s coal mining heritage, while adding a “subtitle” – Angelini’s Family Pharmacy – that reflected a friendly, personal touch.
Cheri and Dave provided that opportunity when they decided to sell months ago and adopt a more-relaxed lifestyle. “We were just ready to retire,” Cheri said. “We’re 68 and wanted time together for ourselves.”
“We mentioned this first on Facebook,” Dave said. “We’ve been overwhelmed by the public response, the outpouring of appreciation and love. The community gave thanks and said this is a well-deserved retirement.”
The Angelinis were 25 when they bought Taylor’s Pharmacy in 1979 from Bill and Irene Taylor and ran the business for the next 43 years. Dave and Cheri operated that modest store in Carmichaels Borough for 14 years before moving in 1993 to an 11,000-square-foot structure they had built along Route 88 in Cumberland. Medicine Mine was originally known as Armstrong Pharmacy, which opened in the late 1800s or early 20th century. (A specific year has not been determined.)
Dave and his brother Greg worked side by side as pharmacists there, and Cheri handled all accounting duties. Greg will continue to work there, without having to travel to the other three stores, Erich Cushey said. The new owners also are retaining Medicine Mine’s 15 employees, full and part time, at the Cumberland site. Erich and his wife will work at all four.
As with many transitioning to retirement, Cheri and Dave are a bit conflicted. “I’m sure we’ll miss it,” she said. “It’s been a big part of our lives. But this is an entirely different feeling.”
They believe the Cusheys will maintain the familial tone that had been instituted and fostered at Medicine Mine.
“The store very much had a community atmosphere,” Dave said. “A customer would come in and give us deer steak. It was our family and we were looking out for your family. One reason we’re pleased that Curtis is taking over is they have a personalized atmosphere. They want to take care of people.”
Erich Cushey said, “Folks in Carmichaels are understanding. They’ve been curious because the Angelinis had their pharmacy for 43 years. We tell them we do a good job and we will take care of you.”
Taking care of their business was a challenge for the Cusheys about five years ago, when they were planning to make the short move up Henderson Avenue in Canton Township to a shuttered Foodland store they were renovating in Washington.
“We flooded three times in six months in 2017,” Erich lamented. “Two of the floods wiped out our computers and inventory.” Flood damage from Chartiers Creek delayed the pharmacy’s short move until January 2019.
As for the Medicine Mine sellers, they have filled their prescription for taking it easy. The Jefferson Township couple not only will relax more at home, they can visit their dancing daughters and granddaughter. Mandi Angelini is the founder and owner of Evolving Artists Dance Studio in Washington, and mother of Cheri and Dave’s one grandchild, Cora, 8. Mia Angelini is a lengthier commute away, serving as a dance instructor and choreographer in Houston, Texas.
They may not working anymore, but the couple is still family-oriented.
