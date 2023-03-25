Washington County has a new business to satisfy your sweet tooth craving.
Crumbl Cookies opened a new location at Trinity Point Shopping Center in South Strabane Township this week with a grand opening event Friday.
Updated: March 25, 2023 @ 12:22 am
“I did a lot of research on the area, and the kind of people here. I just really wanted a franchise in this location,” said Jadon Niederhauser, who co-owns the business with his wife, Megan Niederhauser.
The Niederhausers originally are from Logan, Utah, where Crumbl was founded in 2017. Four years ago, they, along with their four children, moved east to Morgantown, W.Va., where they opened their first Crumbl franchise.
“Hopefully all the mistakes we already got out,” Jadon Niederhauser said of opening a second location.
Since its founding, Crumbl has expanded rapidly. According to the company’s website, there are more than 760 locations in the United States.
Each week Crumbl rotates six of its more than 275 cookie recipes, meaning the available selection of cookies will change frequently.
“Every Monday we’ll have a whole new set of cookies,” Niederhauser said. “We’re constantly changing. That’s something else I love about Crumbl.”
Niederhauser added that once a month, franchise owners get to pick a flavor to offer as a “mystery cookie.” He said they will often try to pick a flavor that fits with whatever holidays or events are occurring.
On Friday customers were able to choose from sea salt toffee, lemon poppy seed, “Monster,” which includes peanut butter and chocolate candies, Texas sheet cake, raspberry cheesecake, and classic pink sugar.
Cookies can be purchased individually for $4.78, as well as in packs of four and six. A “party box” with a dozen cookies is available for $40.78.
Crumbl also sells half pints of several ice cream flavors, including snickerdoodle and peanut butter brittle.
Crumbl is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and extends those hours to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. Crumbl stores are closed Sundays.
Niederhauser said part of what drew him to becoming a Crumbl franchisee was the company’s emphasis on family, and that he felt Washington County was a good fit because of that.
“It was the family households that were here. Crumbl, their motto is to bring family and friends together over the best box of cookies,” Niederhauser said. “They are really big on family.”
Niederhauser also hopes Crumbl will bring job opportunities to the area. He said they currently have 65 employees.
“We have a lot of applications we have to get through,” Niederhauser said.
While preparing to open Crumbl, Niederhauser has spent time introducing himself to neighboring businesses and getting to know the staff.
“We’re excited to be here and do what we can to make it a great place to live,” Niederhauser said.
