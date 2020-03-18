Michael Passalacqua needs but one word to describe the pandemic that is encircling the world.
“Devastating. That’s the only word to use,” lamented the owner of Angelo’s Restaurant, the venerable dining destination in North Franklin Township.
He and his family have operated the restaurant, which specializes in Italian cuisine, since it opened in Washington in 1939. No Passalacqua had likely encountered as abrasive a customer as the novel coronavirus, which swept into the United States several weeks ago.
And that customer not only is exacting a toll on restaurants, diners, cafes, coffee shops and virtually anything else food related, it is threatening everything – including, significantly, global economies.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday ordered restaurants and bars statewide to halt dine-in service, allowing only takeout orders because of the pervasive, highly contagious COVID-19. If this pandemic persists for very long, it will threaten the existence of many food and drink purveyors and the jobs of countless employees.
Michael Passalacqua is concerned for his existence – and that of his employees and, actually, the world. That’s why he shut Angelo’s on Monday WITHOUT offering takeout.
“I’m one of these people who believes this is an exceeding danger, and it could go on for a while,” he said. “You have takeout and someone who is infected comes in and gives it to two or three people, who give it to their families. Gee, thanks for risking everybody’s life.
“Basically, I’m scared to death. We live in Washington County with a large population of older folk (who are at higher risk). I have underlying conditions, so if I get this, I think it could kill me.”
He believes his restaurant can survive a shutdown for, perhaps, two months, a period he said “could be bankrupting for a lot of restaurants. At some point, (a shutdown) could mean a total refinance for me, and I have enough equity to refinance and stay alive.”
Angelo’s, according to Passalacqua, has done “exceptionally well” over the past 2½ years, with sales increasing 16% for the period covering 2017 through 2019. The first two months this year, he added, were prosperous as well.
Short term, he said he wants to take care of his employees as well as possible, while balancing costs such as insurance, mortgage and fixed costs. And advocating teamwork.
“This is not about any one person. It’s about everyone in our country. Everyone has to be a good citizen.”
The governor’s takeout edict does not affect My Son’s Rib Shack in Franklin Township, outside Waynesburg. That’s all owners Matt and Sharon Badali have offered since they opened their roadside business off Washington Road (Route 19) a decade ago.
“We have a few picnic tables outside, but we’ve always been a to-go operation,” Matt Badali said of the “Shack,” which operates out of concession stands. It’s open daily, and it’s where the couple, according to Matt, “sell 60 to 100 racks a day.”
Asked whether he had concerns, he deadpanned over the phone: “About everything. But wear gloves, wash hands and stay six feet away from everyone, especially these two ugly customers.”
Solomon Seafood in Washington also is filling takeout orders during regular restaurant hours Monday through Saturday. An employee declined further comment because of the continually changing circumstances.
Dunkin on Tuesday ramped up its COVID-19 efforts, limiting service at all of its U.S. locations to drive-through ordering, carry-out and delivery.
Although most of its U.S. restaurants were already limited to carry-out orders, Dunkin told franchisees to undertake safety initiatives including removing tables and chairs from restaurants and outdoor patios and encouraging mobile ordering through the Dunkin’ app.
