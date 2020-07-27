Joe Mendola is an owner of Carlton Diner in Bentleyville, along with Matt and Jennifer Cario. Mendola’s name was omitted in a business story in Sunday’s edition of the Observer-Reporter.
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.Subscribe
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.Subscribe Login
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph..
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low near 70F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: July 27, 2020 @ 2:54 am