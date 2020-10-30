Consol Energy is building a refinery with carbon capture technology at its Pennsylvania Mining Complex.
The project got a financial boost on Wednesday.
Dan Brouillette, the U.S. Energy secretary, announced that the OMNIS Bailey plant is one of four projects nationwide that will share about $80 million in federal funding. He spoke at the department’s DOE’s National Energy Technology Laboratory in South Park, where he led a panel discussion. Brouillette was at a Range Resources natural gas well site in North Strabane Township the day before.
These four facilities, according to a DOE news release, “will be fueled by coal, natural gas, biomass and waste plastics and incorporate carbon capture, utilization and storage technologies.”
Consol spokesman Zach Smith said the first of eight modules of the OMNIS Bailey plant is near completion. The refinery, he explained, “will convert waste coal slurry into two products: a high-quality carbon product that can be used as fuel or as a feedstock for other higher-value applications, and a mineral matter product that has potential to be used as a soil amendment in agricultural applications.”
Two U.S. Small Business Administration officials visited OMNIS Bailey on Wednesday. Dan Nordberg and Steve Bulger, visiting small business owners across the state, ended their three-day excursion at the Pennsylvania Mining Complex.
Consol touts the property as the largest underground coal mining complex in North America. Two-thirds of the complex is in Washington and Greene counties, with one-third in West Virginia. It encompasses three mines: Bailey, Enlow Fork and Harvey.
State Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Carroll Township, said federal funding for OMNIS Bailey provides a boost for the entire commonwealth.
“This announcement is a game-changer not only for the local economy, but also for Pennsylvania’s energy economy as a whole,” she said in a prepared statement.
“For years, our power plants have been working to operate more efficiently with the least environmental impact possible. This funding will help us take the next step in that process by supporting a plant with zero net carbon emissions, achieving the mutual goals of promoting a strong economy and protecting the health of our communities.