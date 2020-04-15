Consol Energy Inc. has temporarily idled one mine and reopened another.
The Southpointe-based energy company announced it has shuttered Enlow Fork Mine, for now, citing weak demand for coal and the pandemic-induced economic slowdown. Enlow Fork is in Washington and Greene counties, and has an estimated 5600 employees.
Consol said in a statement: “We will assess and monitor the ever-changing situation in the global marketplace and will evaluate options continuously, as we navigate through the pandemic. As always, we intend to run our operations safely and compliantly, with our production based on market conditions and customer inventories.”
The company on Monday reopened Bailey Mine after halting production for 14 days, starting March 30, after two employees tested positive for COVID-19. Bailey Mine was deep cleaned and work shifts were staggered before the reopening. About two-thirds of Bailey is located in Washington and Greene counties, the rest in Marshall County, W.Va.
Bailey, Enlow Fork and Harvey mines comprise the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, the largest underground coal mine complex in North America. About 1,500 are employed at the complex.