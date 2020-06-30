CB Financial Services Inc. and its subsidiary, Community Bank, announced Monday the institution filed notice with regulators on plans to consolidate its Monessen and Rostraver Township offices.
Sept. 30 is the proposed consolidation date, and after that occurs, the Monessen office, at 565 Donner Ave., will no longer serve as a branch. The Rostraver office is located at 1670 Broad Ave.
CB also plans to consolidate its Bethlehem and Woodsdale branch offices at that time, with the Bethlehem operation shutting down as a branch.
“The decision to consolidate our Monessen and Bethlehem branches followed a thorough review of our operations and is based primarily on the close proximity to other Community Bank branches,” said Barron P. McCune Jr., president and chief executive officer of the bank.
“Transaction counts in all branches are declining, especially in light of measures taken due to COVID-19.”