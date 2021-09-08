Ross J. Langford Sr. is rising in the ranks at Community Bank.
He has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Senior Commercial Banker & Capital Markets Executive, according to a news release. Langford, a Community Bank employee for more than a decade, is assuming a newly created position in which he “will be the primary representative with other banks when buying loans (and) actively pursue lending opportunities.”
“I live by the motto ‘Say what you do and do what you say,’” said Langford, a Washington & Jefferson College graduate who resides in Scott Township, Allegheny County, with his wife and two children.
John H. Montgomery, president and CEO of the company, said: “We are excited he will be taking on this new role, working closely with our valued clients and ensuring we deliver the best products and services in the market. We are preparing to make critical investments in technology, infrastructure and client experience in our core markets, and Ross will play a significant role in these efforts.”
Community Bank is in its 120th anniversary year. It launched on July 1, 1901, in Carmichaels, where the bank and CB Financial Services Inc., its holding company, are registered. Their main corporate offices are based there.