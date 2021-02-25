Community Bank is consolidating six branch offices.
CB Financial Services Inc., parent of the bank, announced the moves late Tuesday afternoon. June 30 is the target for the branch closures.
Two Washington County locations are scheduled to be shuttered. Monongahela is to be consolidated into Rostraver, and Southpointe is to become part of the McMurray branch.
The Pioneer branch in Rogersville, Greene County, will consolidate with Waynesburg. And the Perryopolis location will join Rostraver and Uniontown.
Two out-of-state consolidations are planned as well: Bellaire, Ohio, into Moundsville, W.Va., and Wellsburg, W.Va., into Warwood, W.Va.
Community Bank said in a statement that “these decisions are part of the bank’s plan to improve financial performance and make necessary investments that will enhance infrastructure, digital technology and client experience.”
John H. Montgomery, the president and chief executive officer, said: “The global pandemic has changed the world, including the operating environment of our industry, so we must adapt. To remain competitive, we must invest in our future, and that includes optimizing our branch network, creating efficiencies and embracing digital technology.”
The bank will celebrate its 120th birthday on July 1. It launched in 1901 in Carmichaels, where the bank and CB Financial are registered and where their main corporate offices are based. CB Financial also has a corporate location in North Franklin Township.