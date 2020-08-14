John H. Montgomery

John H. Montgomery has been named president and chief executive officer of Community Bank and its holding company, CB Financial Services Inc. The Carmichaels-based institution made the announcement Friday morning.

Montgomery, a native of the Philadelphia area, has 30-plus years of banking experience. He will succeed Barron P. "Pat" McCune Jr., a Washington native, in those positions, effective Aug. 31.

McCune had been interim president and CEO since early January, following Pat O'Brien's voluntary resignation from those positions. McCune has been a longtime executive with the company.

He will be an executive consultant to CB Financial and the bank through March 31, 2021, to help with the executive transition. McCune will become a director emeritus with the bank and continue as a director emeritus of CB Financial.

CB Financial also is the holding company of Exchange Underwriters Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the bank.

