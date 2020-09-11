Coen Markets Inc. is bringing an old name back to the tri-state while enhancing its own name.
The Canonsburg-based company announced this week that it has forged an agreement with BP, a global oil and gas giant, to reintroduce Amoco fuels to Southwestern Pennsylvania and nearby regions of West Virginia and Ohio.
In addition, Coen will rebrand all of its stores in its name, including Ruff Creek Markets and CoGo’s, the latter chain acquired by Coen in December 2018.
The company said its goal is to rebrand the stores by the end of 2020, or soon thereafter.
Coen, founded in Washington in 1923, directly operates about 60 tri-state locations. Some of them feature the CoenKitchen offerings of a full breakfast menu and numerous other food selections.
Charlie McIlvaine, Coen’s chief executive officer, said in a statement that “the reimaging of all of our stores to Coen and Amoco will enable us to speak with one voice to our guests in the region. The Coen-Amoco partnership offers distinctive products for our guests, and is in line with our mission to ‘impress and satisfy our guests with each visit and make their lives simpler.’”
Coen, according to a news release, is among the oldest North American customers of BP, which is based in London.
The Amoco brand – with its longtime torch and oval – will take on a more modern look. BP acquired Amoco in 1998.
All three grades of Amoco gasoline with Invigorate will be available at the converted locations. Amoco Diesel will be at select sites.