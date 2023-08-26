The largest auto retailer in Western Pennsylvania has gotten even bigger.
Monroeville-based #1 Cochran announced Wednesday that it has acquired South Hills Honda in Peters Township. The 42,000-square-foot facility, at 3663 Washington Road, will be rebranded #1 Cochran Honda South Hills and be the company’s first Honda location in the Pittsburgh market.
The company said in a news release that nearly all sales and service personnel from South Hills Honda are joining the company, raising its number of team members to more than 1,600.
The company has been in an acquisition mode, having four deals this year and five over the past 10 months.
Rob Cochran, president and CEO of #1 Cochran, said in a statement: “This is a significant milestone for us. The acquisition expands our relationship with Honda, bringing a second store into our stable – and notably, our first in the Pittsburgh Metro. Honda is one of the strongest, most coveted automotive brands in the industry, and we are delighted to deepen our partnership with them.”
He added, “Peters Township is a vibrant community with a thriving business district. The store augments our Washington County presence, adding a high-volume operation in a highly desirable location. Further, with our ExpressWay online buying platform, we’re able to extend our Honda reach to customers throughout the entire region.”
The company acquired its first Honda dealership in October, in Johnstown, and purchased four other facilities since: two in Boardman, Ohio; Monroeville Ford; and now South Hills Honda. The company has 36 new-vehicle franchises, representing 19 different brands.
Rob Cochran is pleased with what has transpired.
“As we grow, it’s not just about investing in stores, it’s about investing in people. Our team members are the backbone of our business, and acquiring new stores provides the chance for new and existing team members to explore career opportunities within the larger organization.
“We are thrilled to welcome our new Honda team members into the fold. We can’t wait to get to know them and to immerse in the Peters Township community.”
