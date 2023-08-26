The largest auto retailer in Western Pennsylvania has gotten even bigger.

Monroeville-based #1 Cochran announced Wednesday that it has acquired South Hills Honda in Peters Township. The 42,000-square-foot facility, at 3663 Washington Road, will be rebranded #1 Cochran Honda South Hills and be the company’s first Honda location in the Pittsburgh market.

