CNX Resources Corp., a natural gas exploration and production company based at Southpointe, laid off some of its workforce last week.
Spokesman Brian Aiello, however, said Monday that the downsizing affected fewer than 50 people, largely with corporate personnel at headquarters. He said the cutbacks were planned – they had been announced during the company’s earnings call in early July.
Aiello, director of external relations and human resources, said in a statement: “. . . we are combining functions that currently exist across our upstream and midstream teams. And we are flattening the organization and optimizing workflows to streamline decision making.
“These decisions are about efficiencies gained, technology that is being brought to bear and continuous improvement in a very competitive industry. This is part of our normal course as we’re always looking to optimize the team and get better.”