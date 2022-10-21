Bob Hollick column headshot

Bob Hollick

Every day someone tells me a new story about the hurricane that hit central Florida. While the final damage tally will be years away, the impact on the people with property there and my industry will be felt for years to come.

I ran into a person I know who is an independent adjuster. Independent adjusters work for insurance companies and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on an as-needed basis. He works these catastrophes on a regular basis. I asked when was he leaving for Florida. His response was he didn’t know: There are no places left where he can stay. All the people who evacuated have taken all the rooms.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In