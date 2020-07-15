For the second week in a row, gasoline prices held steady across Western Pennsylvania. And for the first time in 16 weeks, New Castle DOES NOT have the region’s cheapest gas.
Washington does.
The average price of a gallon of unleaded self-serve is $2.473, a 0.2-cent drop from $2.475, AAA East Central reported. This week’s figure is 51.0 cents cheaper than it was a year ago, when fuel cost $2.983.
Washington’s average declined only 1.5 cents this week – to $2.397 from $2.412. But that was enough to push the city to the top of the most-affordable list among 23 Western Pennsylvania cities and towns monitored by AAA. Washington’s average has fallen 37.2 cents since Jan. 1.
No. 2 a week ago, Washington switched places with New Castle ($2.420). Greensburg ($2.437) is third-lowest. Mercer ($2.504) has the most expensive fuel.
Uniontown’s average dropped 1.7 cents to $2.469, the 10th-lowest regional figure after ranking 14th last week.
Pennsylvania’s average increased one cent to $2.443. The Keystone State is in the Mid-Atlantic/Northeast region, where prices climbed a little in most states and dropped two cents in West Virginia.
National demand increased to its highest level since March, while stocks decreased. But despite that, the U.S. figure increased by only a penny to $2.19, 60 cents less than a year ago.
Regional inventory decreased by three million barrels to 72.3 million, according to Energy Information Administration. That is considered to be a healthy midsummer level.