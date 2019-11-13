The Canonsburg branch of Citizens Bank will close in two months.
A patron of the branch at 1 E. Pike St. provided the Observer-Reporter with a letter the bank mailed last week. The missive says, in part: “We wanted to personally inform you that we will be closing on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 2 p.m.”
The form letter went on to say that Citizens hoped the customer would continue to bank with it via ATM, online and mobile phone. It also reminded the individual that there is a Citizens branch a few miles away, at 3901 Washington Road, Peters Township. (The address was listed as 3901 Washington Boulevard.)
The letter was signed by Mark Rendulic, director of retail banking, executive vice president. Citizens Bank is based in Providence, R.I.
An employee at the Canonsburg branch declined to discuss the situation, referring the O-R to a media relations representative. That representative could not be immediately reached.