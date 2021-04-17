Launched by steel company employees a half-century ago, Chrome Federal Credit Union has had its mettle tested often. But its steely resolve has enabled it to not only survive, but thrive for five decades.
On Tuesday, staffers and members of the venerable financial institution celebrated a happy 50th birthday along Racetrack Road. It was “Chrome Federal Credit Union Day,” as proclaimed by Washington County commissioners Diana Irey Vaughan, Larry Maggi and Nick Sherman, who were present to deliver the official proclamation and tour the facility.
Chrome has forged a lot of relationships since workers of Washington Steel Corp. formed the FCU in 1971. It has branches in North Strabane Township, Washington and Wexford, and serves more than 15,000 members in eight Southwestern Pennsylvania counties.
Robert Flanyak, Chrome’s president and CEO, said in a news release: “This proclamation is a testament to the vision of our founders, the courage and dedication of our past and present volunteer board of directors, our employees and to all the members of Chrome. To be part of an organization that has served our communities for 50 years is a tremendous honor.”
He added that the institution is active in the community, providing “100% employee volunteerism. To have every employee volunteer to participate at community events reflects the credit union goal of giving back.”
Board of directors chair Bob Greek said “establishing the commitment of serving local members and communities was at the core of CHROME’s founding, and that commitment continues today.”
Flanyak and Greek attended the event along with board members Mary Ellen West and Ted Stubenbordt and leadership team members Patty Morrissey, Jim Naser, Tracy Barnabi and Eric Kirk.
Carroll
Police in Carroll Township have a clean, new vehicle. Clean, in this instance, is the operative word.
The township has added a low-emissions Ford Police Interceptor Utility vehicle to its fleet, thanks to a grant from the Vehicle Emissions Reduction Fund. The Community Foundation of Westmoreland County administers the fund, which totals $300,000.
The fund, according to the Mon Valley Alliance, was created out of a settlement PennEnvironment obtained from ArcelorMittal, former operator of a Monessen coke plant. The fund’s objective is to support projects that improve air quality and cut vehicle emissions in areas affected by air pollution.
Paul Brand, Carroll’s police chief, said in a statement: “This vehicle will equip our department with the latest technology needed for our officers . . . while setting an example in the region that we can all play a role in reducing emissions.”
CNX
With the pandemic still raging, CNX Resources Corp. is reaching out to tri-state residents in need.
The Southpointe-based natural gas company announced on Tuesday it is investing $30 million over six years in underserved communities and populations in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.
One of CNX’s initial commitments is to provide $1 million to Greene County to expand broadband access.
Broadband and information technology access is but one of CNX’s focuses. Others include food insecurity; health and wellness of children, older residents and individuals with disabilities; criminal justice and recidivism reduction; domestic violence awareness and services; the opioid epidemic and societal impact; career awareness and technical/vocational training; and water quality safety and awareness.
Nicholas J. DeIuliis, CNX president and CEO, said in a statement: “We are on a mission to change the trajectory of our region and to improve the lives of our neighbors in communities left behind by a system focused on talk and abstract concepts rather than real outcomes. This commitment is not about words; it’s about the people who make Western Pennsylvania and the broader Appalachian region such a special place to live, work and raise a family.”
Initial project commitments, besides the broadband initiative in Greene, feature: $400,000 for career training for students or graduates of the recently announced regional mentorship academy; $200,000 for the Jerome Bettis Cyber Bus Project (supporting technology needs in disadvantaged school districts); and $100,000 for House of Life of Pittsburgh for returning citizen re-entry.
More Greene broadband
For Kinetic by Windstream, it’s one Greene County project down and one to go.
The Little Rock, Ark.-based company has partnered with the county to bring gigabit speeds through broadband expansion. In the first project, Kinetic built fiber to 7,300 homes in Bobtown, Carmichaels, Greensboro, Jefferson, Mount Morris and Waynesburg. Most of those customers had access to speeds less than 25 megabits per second.
In the second project, an ongoing upgrade intends to bring increased speeds to more than 1,000 customers in Brave, Graysville, Rogersville and Waynesburg.
The projects are made possible by use of CARES Act funding awarded through Greene County commissioners, coupled with capital from Kinetic.
County commissioner Betsy McClure said in a statement that the commissioners “continue to look for funding and partnership opportunities to ensure the efficient, effective and most affordable build-out of industry-standard broadband infrastructure focused on unserved and underserved residents, businesses and industries.”
Peters Township
Sandwich chain PrimoHoagies is coming to Peters Township. The shop, according to the company website, will be at 4080 Washington Road. No other information is available.