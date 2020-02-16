Dr. Stefan Getzik has returned to his roots, along with his chiropractic practice.
The South Strabane Township native is refurbishing 117 N. Main St. in Washington for Getzik Family Chiropractic, an advanced clinic. There is still a generous share of painting, pounding and furniture arrangement ahead – a lot of which he is doing – as the planned March 2 opening approaches.
“I’m a Washington County guy and decided to get back in the game here,” said Getzik, who previously had offices on South Main in the city and in North Strabane Township. “It’s about giving back to the community.
Speaking of giving back, he said his practice will provide free chiropractic care to all students from Washington County school districts.
He was away from the area for three years, getting additional certifications and enhancing his knowledge of the profession – which, according to dictionary.com, is “a therapeutic system based primarily upon the interactions of the spine and nervous system, the method of treatment usually being to adjust the segments of the spinal column.”
Getzik is currently enrolled in the University of Pittsburgh Primary Spine Care Practitioner program.
“I want to teach patients the benefits of chiropractics,” said Getzik, who, with his wife and two young daughters, is looking for a house in South Strabane. He has a lot of chiropractic competition in the city and county, but has ambitions to serve a large audience. Getzik said he has a number of patients lined up for opening week.
He has decent space inside 117 N. Main, which will include three chiropractic tables, a rehab center, a large therapy room, X-rays and offices. Getzik hopes to hire another doctor within a year. And, he pointed out, there is free parking behind the building.
Hours will be: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday; 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday; 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday; and by appointment Saturday.
WVU Medicine retiree
After nearly 45 years in health care, Washington native Tony Zelenka is heading toward retirement.
The president and chief executive officer of WVU Medicine East, announced recently that he plans to retire on June 30. He has been with the system –known officially as West Virginia University Health System – for 12 years, serving first as president/CEO of Berkeley Medical Center, then as president/CEO at Berkeley and Jefferson Medical Center.
Zelenka previously worked at Washington Hospital, where he was a vice president for 23-plus years. He was hired in 1980 and was involved in property purchases and building projects, including the Hospice House, the Wilfred R. Cameron Wellness Center, Strabane Trails Independent Living and Strabane Woods Assisted Living.
He was active in the local community, serving as a South Strabane supervisor for 12 years, four of them as chairman, and coached softball. He continues to umpire girls softball and referee boys basketball at the high school level.
Zelenka and his wife of 39 years, Chris, have two adult daughters: Kristen Wido Sagerer, a Trinity High English teacher, and Katrina Zelenka, a nurse practitioner in CRNP in Riverside, Calif. The couple also has two granddaughters.
Handyman award
Handyman Matters is on a 14-year winning streak.
For the 14th consecutive year, the regional home repair and remodeling business has received the Angie’s List Super Service Award, a coveted honor in the home service industry.
Handyman Matters operates out of several area locations and serves all of Washington County, the South Hills and locations as far south as Uniontown. Spouses Randy and Sandie McMahon are the owners, and they said in a news release: “We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from Angie’s List yet again. It affirms that we are doing our part to earn customer trust and exceed their expectations with our home repair and remodeling business.”
Sandie said the nature of their business will not change, but its name will. Handyman Matters has been purchased by the Ace Hardware franchise, and beginning March 2, the local business will be called Ace Handyman Services. The McMahons will still own it.
WCCF re-accredited
Washington County Community Foundation has reached the highest standard in philanthropic excellence, by virtue of being re-accredited by the National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations.
To be so accredited, community foundations must meet high and comprehensive standards for accountability, integrity, responsiveness, and engagement.
Five areas of operation are addressed: Mission, structure and governance; resource development; stewardship and accountability; grant-making; and donor relations.
WCCF was among the initial community foundations nationwide to be accredited when the standards were adopted in 2000.
Snyder office
State Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, unveiled her new 50th District office in Waynesburg at a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Greene County Chamber of Commerce.
That office is at 61 W. High St., Suite 2 – a first-floor, accessible location. Snyder’s previous office was in the County Office Building.
Briefcase
- ANSYS, the Southpointe-based global giant in engineering simulation software, reached a milestone with its Academic Program a month ago. Its free student software – used to learn engineering simulation outside of the classroom – hit 1 million downloads.
Southpointe-based Steel Nation has filled three newly created positions under its Steel Nation Buildings and Steel Nation Facility Services divisions: Billy Hinton, director of business development; Eric Corey, Northeast regional manager; and David Hartzell,
- facility services superintendent.
- Perkins Eastman, an international planning and design firm, has promoted
Emily J. Pope to director of higher education marketing. Pope, a senior associate, will be a senior strategist for the company’s global convergent practice. She resides in Mt. Lebanon and is the daughter of Chuck and Barbara Paydo of Monongahela, and the daughter-in-law of William and Valerie Pope of Elizabeth.