In response to the coronavirus epidemic, Chevron Corp. is donating $260,000 to food banks and first responders in Southwestern Pennsylvania counties.
The energy company, with regional headquarters in Moon Township, announced it is donating $10,000 each to food banks in Washington, Greene, Fayette, Allegheny and Westmoreland, along with Marshall County, W.Va.
Chevron also is giving $5,000 apiece to 40 volunteer fire departments and emergency response organizations in Greene, Fayette, Westmoreland and Marshall counties.
“This donation will allow us to step up our efforts in fighting the coronavirus and its effects on the well-being of our community,” said L.C. Otto, a German Township supervisor.
