We’re not telling a whopper. Peters Township is part of Chase Bank’s expansion in Western Pennsylvania.
JPMorgan Chase Bank NA is opening eight branches in 15 days in December, and one will be at 3903 Washington Road in the Donaldson’s Crossroads shopping center. The branch is targeted to open Thursday, in a space where Burger King restaurant, home of the Whopper, operated until closing a couple of years ago.
Chase spokeswoman Sandra Reiman said some employees are on site in Peters, ahead of the public opening. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
This will be the southernmost Chase branch, to date, in the Pittsburgh region.
At a time when some banking institutions have been closing branches, Chase is opening them in a flurry throughout the Pittsburgh area. It launched locations in Fox Chapel and Squirrel Hill Tuesday, and in Oakland Thursday. Chase plans to open four sites the week of Dec. 6: in Peters, Cranberry Township, Sewickley and Pittsburgh’s North Side. A second location in Oakland is set to open Dec. 15.
Known less formally as Chase Bank or Chase, the New York City-based institution is the newest retail bank to come to Southwestern Pennsylvania. Chase opened its first Pittsburgh-area branch in October 2019 at One Oxford Centre, downtown Pittsburgh, after announcing plans to open 25 branches in the region within three years.
Assets-wise, Chase is the largest bank in the United States. It has been operating in Southwestern Pennsylvania for years, but its retail component is new here.
AHN nurses
Nurses have been universally recognized as heroes during the coronavirus pandemic. Superheroes is more appropriate, considering their dedication to caring for patients in the midst of a highly contagious illness, which is now infecting more and more people.
Superheroes is how Allegheny Health Network is viewing its nurses, and now portraying them visually. AHN has forged a partnership with Marvel Comics – iconic Marvel Comics – to tell the actual, heroic deeds that AHN nurses have performed since the pandemic stormed into Western Pennsylvania in March.
The nurses’ exploits are chronicled in a comic book titled, “The Vitals: True Nurse Stories,” which was unveiled to AHN nurses Thursday.
Eight AHN nurses, who work in the Pittsburgh area and Erie, relate their experiences in the book. Claire Zangerle, however, points out that “we want to emphasize that this effort is not about any individual nurse. It is about every AHN nurse, and every AHN employee.”
Zangerle, chief nurse executive for AHN, added that “throughout the pandemic, nurses have demonstrated extraordinary courage in the care they deliver. They are critical thinkers and patient advocates, delivering high-quality care. I am in awe of their resiliency as they come to work every day, sometimes not knowing what they will face.
“We anticipate that seeing themselves as real Marvel Comics heroes will provide them a moment of pride at their remarkable work.”
The Centers for Disease Control estimates more than 170,000 health-care workers have been infected by the virus and 750 have died from it.
Allegheny Health Network has 300 clinical locations, including 13 hospitals and five Health + Wellness Pavilions. Canonsburg Hospital, in North Strabane Township, is part of the network.
To view “The Vitals: True Nurse Stories,” visit ahn.org/the-vitals.
History-related grants awarded
The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission is awarding more than $2 million in grants to 155 eligible museums and official county historical societies statewide. These entities are located in 58 of the commonwealth’s 67 counties.
Local recipients and their grant amounts are: Pennsylvania Trolley Museum ($7,709) and Washington County Historical Society ($4,000) in Washington County; Greene County Historical Society ($4,000); Western Pennsylvania Conservancy – Fallingwater ($40,000) in Fayette County; and Fort Ligonier Association ($14,560); Ligonier Valley Historical Society ($4,000); West Overton Village ($5,048); and Westmoreland County Historical Society ($4,000).