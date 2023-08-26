Ahopeful third-grader asked Charleroi Reading Specialist Kathy Franks a question that would determine the kind of weekend he would have. It could give him energy, help him focus, help with sports and schoolwork, and maybe more importantly, assure him that someone cares about him. His question was, “Is the Harvest’s Bounty box coming today?” “Yes,” she assured him. He ran off, happily anticipating a fruit cup, breakfast bar, mac and cheese, Ramen noodles, and maybe a little more.

More than 200 children in Charleroi depend on Harvest’s Bounty. “My parents don’t always have the money we need,” one student admitted. “When we run out of food, we get into my Harvest’s Bounty bag.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription