The Center for Coalfield Justice will show a series of six films beginning Wednesday at Skyview Drive-in, Carmichaels.
CCJ, an environmental support organization based in Washington, will kick off the free series with “Harlan County, USA,” which won an Academy Award in 1977 for Best Documentary Feature. The film, which debuted in 1976, chronicles a lengthy 1973 strike by 180 coal miners and their wives in southeast Kentucky.
“Harlan County, USA” will be shown at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7. Afterward, college professors and local historians Jesse Wilkerson and Lou Martin will discuss labor rights, environmental rights and social justice.
The center plans to show the other five films virtually, and on every other Tuesday through Dec. 2. Films will be shown in partnership with the Working Films’ Rural Cinema program.
Lisa DePaoli, communications manager for CCJ, said in statement: “We hope this series shows people why we do what we do. For each film, we will share information about what members of the audience can do to take action.”
The other films will be: “Mossville,” Oct. 7; “What Lies Upstream,” Oct. 21; “After the Spill,” Nov. 4; “The Condor and the Eagle,” Nov. 18; and “Invisible Hand,” Dec. 1.
A short discussion will follow each showing. To register for the series and receive updates on films, visit secure.everyaction.com/c1k5qvafeU20FDzHig-IhA2.
For more information, call DePaoli, 724-229-3550, ext. 5.