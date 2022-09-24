CBD store photo

Rick Shrum/Observer-Reporter

Chris and Beth Jolliffe, owners of Your CBD Store in Washington, are accompanied by daughter Erika, son Ethan and canine Banjo in this 2018 file photo.

 Rick Shrum

Chris Jolliffe said he and his wife, Beth, did not have a choice. They HAD to close Your CBD Store, the shop they own in downtown Washington.

“If we were making money, we’d stay open. But we were not making money,” he said Tuesday afternoon, explaining why the couple will shut down their hemp store operation after business on Friday, Sept. 30.

Business Writer

Rick Shrum joined the Observer-Reporter as a reporter in 2012, after serving as a section editor, sports reporter and copy editor at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Rick has won eight individual writing awards, including two Golden Quills.

