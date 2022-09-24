Chris Jolliffe said he and his wife, Beth, did not have a choice. They HAD to close Your CBD Store, the shop they own in downtown Washington.
“If we were making money, we’d stay open. But we were not making money,” he said Tuesday afternoon, explaining why the couple will shut down their hemp store operation after business on Friday, Sept. 30.
The Jolliffes, Beaver County residents with a teenage son and daughter, launched their endeavor in early August 2019 at 14 N. Main St. That was about six months before the pandemic descended upon Southwestern Pennsylvania, which not only has affected their operation during the past 2 ½ years, but is a major source of rampant inflation.
To accommodate customers based at their Washington store, the Jolliffes have provided a list of those patrons to an established CBD store manager based in Bellevue, near Pittsburgh’s North Side. Orders generally run to $35.
Chris Jolliffe, 47, does have another job, as a residential and commercial building inspector in Beaver County. He won’t miss the two-hour round trips between home and Washington. “To and from the store, I’ve put about 50,000 miles on our car,” he said.
But he will miss working along North Main.
“I wouldn’t have done anything differently. Too bad we couldn’t continue it,” Jolliffe said.
“We had a good run. It’s time to shut this chapter of our lives and start a new one.”
South Fayette bound
Burns Scalo Real Estate announced recently it has signed leases for two dining businesses in The Piazza in South Fayette Township. The Piazza is a restaurant/entertainment destination near Abele Business Park, off Interstate 79 near Bridgeville.
Green Tree-based Burns Scalo has signed with the Milkshake Factory, which specializes in hand-spun shakes, craft sundaes and gourmet chocolates, and with Mezeh Mediterranean Grill, an emerging fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant.
This will be the 11th location for the South Side Pittsburgh-based Milkshake Factory, including a shop at 3840 Washington Road in Peters Township. There are five Pittsburgh locations (Downtown, South Side, Oakland, East Liberty, PPG Paints Arena).
Gaming numbers
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reported on Tuesday that $425,390,202 in total revenue was generated in August from all forms of gaming plus fantasy contests. That was a 4.24% increase from $408,092,073 in August 2021.
PGCB regulates gaming revenue from slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals.
Hollywood Casino at the Meadows generated $25,301,394 in revenue last month, a 5.97% bump from $23,875,992 a year earlier at the entertainment destination in North Strabane Township. That was the only Southwestern Pennsylvania location to experience a gain in total revenue year to year.
Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin, in Wharton Township, finished with $1,739,352 in revenue last month, a 26.83% drop-off from August 2021.
Rivers Casino Pittsburgh likewise posted a decline, from $31,381,019 to $29,264,466, a 6.74% drop.
Live! Casino Pittsburgh, in Hempfield Township, saw its revenue fall 1.99% from August 2021 ($9,534,295) to $9,344,696.
The Meadows experienced declines in slot machines and table games revenue. Slots dipped 0.30% year over year, from $13,892,571 to $13,851,562, while revenue from table games plummeted 27.25% (from $3,170,459 to $2,306,450).
