Ralph Burchianti, a longtime Community Bank employee, has been promoted to the newly created position of senior executive vice president. CB Financial Services Inc., the North Franklin Township-based holding company for the bank, made the announcement Wednesday evening.
Burchianti, of Greensboro, is now the second most senior officer at the bank. As such, he is responsible for the daily operation of Community Bank. He has been an employee for 30-plus years.
A Masontown native, Burchianti also retains the title of chief credit officer. He also is a director for the company and the bank.
Word of the move came down two weeks after Pat O’Brien voluntarily resigned as president and chief executive officer, and was replaced on an interim basis by Barron P. (Pat) McCune Jr., his predecessor in those positions. McCune had retired and moved to Wyoming in December 2018.
In a prepared statement, McCune said Burchianti “has been a vital part of Community Bank for over 30 years. His knowledge of banking and shrewd judgment make him eminently qualified for this position.”