Canonsburg Hospital has a new president. So does Jefferson Hospital. And it’s the same individual.
Chong S. Park, M.D., a longtime cardiothoracic surgeon, has assumed both roles. Allegheny Health Network, the hospitals’ parent company, announced the appointments Tuesday. The promotions are effective immediately.
Park, a lifelong South Hills resident now living in Upper St. Clair, succeeded Louise Urban, who became senior vice president of operations for AHN in May.
The new president was medical director of the Cardiovascular Institute at Jefferson, and for the past six years was chief medical officer there, leading the hospital’s medical staff and clinical operations.
“Both Jefferson and Canonsburg Hospital are vital community resources, and I am excited about the opportunity to help further advance their broader missions in this new leadership role,” Park said in a prepared statement.
Canonsburg Hospital is a 104-bed community facility in North Strabane Township, and Jefferson is a 341-bed tertiary care hospital in Jefferson Hills.
AHN Canonsburg has added programs in recent years, including cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation programs and an advanced women’s imaging center.