Sweet smells have been emanating from Sarris Candies for nearly six decades. Those pleasant aromas have been complemented all along by the sweet smell of success wafting from the transformer company across the way.
Pennsylvania Transformer Technology Inc., a top industry manufacturer, has been operating in Canonsburg since the 1950s. The company has been headquartered on Curry Avenue as PTTI and previously operated as Cooper Power Systems.
The company makes different sizes and types of power transformers for electric utility and industrial applications. It employs 325 locally and has a second production facility in Raeford, N.C.
PTTI has been in business since the late 1920s, starting as McGraw-Edison on the North Shore of Pittsburgh. The firm moved to Washington County a quarter-century later.
Pennsylvania Transformer is a privately owned firm headed by spouses Ravi and Shashi Rahangdale. Ravi is president and CEO, Shashi vice president. They were honored by the borough recently, when they were presented a plaque saluting their 25 years of ownership.
Owners and employees also will be celebrated by an upcoming parade. Pam Florian, of the PTTI human resources department, said PTTI will have a Thanksgiving parade, replete with floats, at the facility.
Farmers markets
The traditional farmers market season may be ending, but holiday farmers markets are ahead in downtown Washington.
Holiday markets are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Main Street Pavilion Nov. 20 and Dec. 11 – both Saturdays.
Marketplace at Emerald Valley, Ivy Green and Main Street Farmers Market will be hosting these markets ahead of Thanksgiving and Christmas. For those wary of the weather, the parking lot at the pavilion is covered and heaters will be in placed if needed.
More than 30 vendors will participate and more than 40 local food and alcohol producers have been invited to participate, according to a news release from Marketplace. A final list of producers was not available at press time.
The Marketplace and Ivy Green will have their shops open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during these events.
Canonsburg
The debut of Chicco Baccello in Canonsburg has been delayed about two months.
One of the coffee shop’s owners, Nancy Ogburn, said an interior construction issue has pushed back the opening until January. She and co-owners Lisa Aprea and Jim Martin became aware of that two weeks ago, just after the Observer-Reporter reported the West Pike Street location was targeted for a mid-November launch.
Chicco Baccello, which has operated on South Main Street in Washington since 2014, will launch its second location in the Arc Human Services Building, where a first-floor space is being renovated. The structure dates to the 1930s, and was previously the home of Brody Furniture.
Chicco, she added, is hiring for the Canonsburg shop.
The existing restaurant has a bakery and delicatessen, and offers a wide range of sandwiches, soups, coffee drinks, cookies and other desserts. So will the new location.
Chicco Baccello will not be the sole beneficiary of the first-floor renovation. A $600,000 investment there will include an art gallery and office space.
The building serves as headquarters for Arc, a Washington County-based nonprofit. Arc Human Services and The Arc of Washington support people of all ages with intellectual and developmental disabilities and mental illness.
The O-R previously reported Lisa Scarmazzi, Canonsburg’s director of Economic Development, said the shop plans to employ some individuals served by Arc Human Services.
Jefferson Hills
Jefferson Hospital, an Allegheny Health Network facility, has received Magnet recognition for nursing professionalism, teamwork and high level of patient care.
AHN Jefferson is among 9 percent of more than 6,300 hospitals nationwide that are so designated. The American Nurses Credentialing Center recognizes facilities for what is regarded as the highest national honor for professional nursing practice.