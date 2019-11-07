Cambridge Creekside, a retirement residence in Charleroi, has undergone change.
Creekside, at 1225 Lincoln Ave., has opened “as a dedicated secured memory care facility for seniors with memory-related illnesses,” according to a news release from Cambridge Retirement Living, operator of five senior locations in Pennsylvania. Creekside operates closely with Cambridge Hillside in North Charleroi.
The Charleroi location underwent a year-long renovation, added training and made other preparations. Guest rooms, common spaces and dining areas were remodeled and updated within the past year. Residents participate in activities designed to work with memory limitations.
Susan DeMeio, executive director of operations at Cambridge Creekside, said in a news release:
“Here we provide the best facilities and care available to family members whose lives have been altered by memory-related illness. Providing a safe and secure community that restores and protects personal dignity is our number one priority.”
Cambridge Creekside is licensed by the state as a personal care home and a provider of secured memory care, and is certified by the national Alzheimer’s Association. Rooms are available for permanent, extended and respite stay.
Tours may be arranged by appointment Monday through Friday.
To set up a tour, or to inquire about senior care, call Rebekah Stratton, 215-518-3698.