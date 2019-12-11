Two central Washington County restaurants, which have operated for a combined 147 years, received national awards recently.
Angelo's Restaurant, in North Franklin Township, and Beechie's Restaurant, in Chartiers Township, were presented with the Restaurant Neighbor Award, which rewards outstanding local and national charitable service and philanthropy. They were two of three Pennsylvania winners in this category, the other being Priory Hospitality Group of Pittsburgh.
Angelo's opened in 1939 on West Chestnut Street in Washington, where it did business for 69 years before moving to its current location in 2008. Beechie's started in 1952.
Those awards, and numerous others, were presented at the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Assoc.'s annual Spirit of Hospitality Awards, held Nov. 18 at the Omni Bedford Springs Resort in Bedford.
All That Jazz
Thursday was a noteworthy evening for a couple of longtime supporters of the Washington Jazz Society.
Don Hodor, executive director of the Southpointe Chamber of Commerce, and Ken Baker, retired attorney at Peacock Keller LLP, were honored for their "ongoing commitment and dedication to the Washington Jazz Society." Those words were emblazoned on plaques they received during the society's annual holiday event at Presidents Hall, 19 N. Main St., Washington.
Baker is president and Hodor marketing director for the jazz society.
Youngsters in the society's After School Music Program (AMP), an outreach for youth to learn a musical instrument, performed during the event.
A is for Washington
Washington Hospital earned an ‘A’ in the fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national acknowledgement of the hospital’s achievements in shielding patients from harm and providing safer health care.
Leapfrog is an independent national watchdog organization. The Safety Grade assigns an ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’ or ‘F’ grade to all general hospitals nationwide, based on preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.
The hospital is the flagship of Washington Health System.