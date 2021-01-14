A Burgettstown restaurant is among 24 dining locations statewide that were closed for providing dine-in service at a time COVID-19 mitigation protocols were in place.
Rough Cut Tavern and Hotel, 1041 Burgettstown Road, was among those ordered to close, the state Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday.
Those two dozen actions were taken Jan. 4-10 against locations that, according to the department, were confirmed to be “offering dine-in service in violation” of the mitigation orders.
Dine-in restrictions were eased Jan. 4.
Rough Cut Tavern was the only restaurant in Washington and Greene counties to be closed during that seven-day period. A tavern employee declined to comment over the telephone.
Two of the 24 locations passed a follow-up inspection and were permitted to reopen. Both were in eastern Westmoreland County, in Latrobe and Youngstown.