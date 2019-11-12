Bobby Ray Brown, former top executive of Consol Energy when it was known as Consolidation Coal Co., died Thursday at his home in Tyler, Texas. He was 87.
From 1978 to 1998, the Hamburg, Ark., native was president – and later, chairman, president and chief executive officer – of the Pittsburgh-based company. Consol was one of the largest coal producers in the United States during his tenure, when it more than 20,000 miners on its payroll.
Brown, who served with the U.S. Air Force, came to Pittsburgh in 1977, following a stint as senior vice president at Conoco. He was transferred to Consolidation Coal, a wholly owned subsidiary of Conoco, as a senior vice president.
A Pittsburgh resident until 2000, Brown was a director of several public companies, including PNC Bank, Patriot Coal Corp. and Peabody Energy. He was involved with civic, educational and charitable organizations, including the Salvation Army.