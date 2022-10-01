Broadband is getting broad support among proponents of the McGuffey Area Revitalization Initiative.
The ambitious initiative, unveiled publicly 18 months ago, focuses on economic development and revitalization through the Interstate 70-Route 40 corridor, stretching from Washington to the West Virginia panhandle.
Organizers and community leaders are in the midst of phase I of the long-term plan, which encompasses eight wide-ranging projects. Of those eight, “expanding broadband internet service is our No. 1 priority,” said Rick Newton, an East Finley Township resident, regional businessman and a leader of this objective, which began to evolve three years ago.
Broadband expansion is a major priority for southwestern Washington County, an area where internet service is severely lacking for residents, schools, municipal operations and businesses. Most communities there are underserved or, worse, unserved.
“We really want this region to flourish and thrive, reach its full potential,” Newton said. More extensive broadband service is a linchpin in this endeavor.
He said a mere 10% of the land area of the McGuffey School District, which comprises virtually all of this corridor, “has high-speed broadband.” Newton suggested that this area could be marketed as “Highlander Country,” a nod to the the Scots and Scotch-Irish people who settled there, and to the nickname of the high school’s athletic teams.
“About 1.2 million cars come through this area per month, and as the western gateway, we need better broadband internet or we won’t be able to attract more visitors to the area,” Newton said.
The Broadband Pilot Program is a serious focus of the initiative, to be sure, but not the only focus. A 12-member steering committee oversees planning for the initiative. Reita Melvin leads the panel, which includes McGuffey schools Superintendent Dr. Andrew Oberg. The committee ultimately reduced the number of phase I projects from 30-plus to eight.
The seven other projects are:
- I-70/U.S. 40 Corridor Infrastructure Improvement Study;
- Claysville Infrastructure Improvements;
- Claysville Borough Parking Study;
- Community Engagement & Communication;
- McGuffey Area Parks Improvements;
- Sprowls Building Renovation Study;
- Dutch Fork Lake Improvement Study.
Claysville is an integral part of the McGuffey Area plan because the borough has the only business district within the school district’s borders. Several of Claysville’s National Road businesses, however, closed even before the pandemic, necessitating a revival of a once-vibrant stretch of town.
Infrastructure is another key element for revitalization in this region, according to Newton. “There are long-term infrastructure needs,” he said, citing a perplexing recent example: “a tractor dealership was interested in coming here, but was held up because of a lack of infrastructure.”
That steering committee has partnered with Herbert, Rowland & Grubic Inc., a Cranberry-based civil engineering firm with a background in revitalization. The initiative has been fortified by an outpouring of support from community members, private businesses, community organizations, volunteers and others – and assistance from officials at the county and state levels.
“I was blown away by the community effort and planning,” said John Timney, executive director of the Washington County Authority, who became involved with the McGuffey Area initiative. “They had so many ideas lined up about their communities.
“You look at many aspects of communities, and one of the biggest is community engagement. They had that in spades. They were organized and engaged.
“This is absolutely an ambitious project. I’m a betting man, and I would say it will take two years to bring broadband there. Bringing more broadband will bring more fire, more ambition, so it’s important.”
Funding is an important element in this initiative, and it is coming from a combination of public, private and nonprofit sources. Pledged funds, according to the Revitalization website, have come from Claysville; Donegal Township; the Claysville Area Preservation and Revitalization Initiative; and the Claysville Area Business Association.
The county Redevelopment Authority and the county Tourism Promotion Agency have provided grants. The initiative has attracted about $120,000 in donations, more than half of that total from private businesses.
Support for broadband is broadening across this corridor.
