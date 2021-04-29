You don’t have to get down on all fours, but it would fit in with the spirit of the day.
The May Day Breakfast Crawl will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in downtown Washington. It will be the first breakfast crawl in the city since Small Business Saturday in November 2019. COVID-19 forced the cancellation of a crawl scheduled for March 2020, and prevented others from being planned.
Eleven city businesses, mostly located along Main Street, will participate Saturday by serving tapas-style breakfast items, cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages.
Those businesses are: The Marketplace at Emerald Valley; Chicco Baccello; Ivy Green; George Washington Hotel; Popcorn Willy; Southern Yanks Smokehouse; Thistledown Boutique; The Table; Liberty Pole Spirits; Red Pump Spirits; and Washington Winery.
The crawl will be free, and guests do not need a ticket. Guests who choose to “crawl,” though, can pick up a free passport at any of the participating businesses. Those who get the passport stamped at all 11 will be eligible to win gift certificates donated by Washington merchants. (You don’t have to purchase anything at a business to get the passport stamped there.)
To be eligible, guests most submit fully stamped passports to the marketplace by 3 p.m.
“We’re trying to encourage people to go to all 11 businesses,” said Alisa Fava-Fasnacht, owner of the marketplace, sponsor of the event.