Editor’s note: This is a weekly series focusing on the importance of buying local.
The health of one’s heart is a serious matter.
The events and opportunities available for those interested are aimed at adding a little fun to the issue this month at the Washington Health System Wilfred R. Cameron Wellness Center.
Staying healthy, in all facets of life, is an opportunity to “Be Local” in your choice of fitness activities.
“We are mainly looking to provide easy and fun ways to learn about heart healthy matters while providing free information and activities to the community,” said Elysia Newman, brand manager at the Wellness Center.
Newman said the center has put together a few advertisements and bought billboard space near the Tanger Outlets to promote the American Heart Association’s National Heart Month and the Wellness Center’s activities.
The Cameron Wellness Center will host a number of events and feature other festivities focused on heart health through February. The information and activities will help further educate and raise awareness about the importance of heart health.
Proceeds from some of the paid events, and through donations, will directly financially support the American Heart Association.
The events and activities include:
- Asking participants to “Go Red for Heart Health.”
Snack and Learn: The Power of Pulse. It will be featured Tuesday when Michelle Campion,
- registered dietitian, discusses the plant food group pulses. Almost all cultures have a pulse at the backbone of their diet pattern. This forum will teach what sustainable, versatile and healthful lentils, dried beans and peas are and how to utilize them to transform one’s plate and assist in heart health. A snack and recipe will be provided. Those interested can register at the center’s front desk or online.
- A Kid’s Night Out will be featured Feb. 8 – A Heart Healthy Pool Party.
The event will feature a night of safe and fun exercises, activities and healthy snacks. Activities include a pool party, snack, games, sports and more. The center said the program is appropriate for kids 3 to 13 years old. Children not swimming will have other options of interest.
- Free tobacco cessation sessions, Smoke Free for Life Class, will be held Wednesdays from Feb. 12 through March 25 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The seven-week sessions will focus on reducing the risk for heart failure. Participants in the tobacco cessation program will learn to overcome barriers that can keep individuals from quitting. The information will focus on receiving and giving support in a safe, comfortable environment.
- Free chair yoga, focusing on cardiovascular care, will be held Feb. 27. Chair yoga can be an effective exercise for those suffering from conditions, such as chronic pain, carpal tunnel syndrome, osteoporosis and multiple sclerosis.
- Free blood testing will be available throughout February.
For more information about Heart Health Heart Awareness call the wellness center at 724.225.WELL or visit www.wrcameronwellness.org/events/.
Washington Health System is offering via its Facebook page – facebook.com/washingtonhealthsystem – short videos from its cardiologists.
Those videos will focus on heart-related topics including healthy salt-reduced recipes.
Washington Health System is also offering free blood pressure screenings at the EQT Rec Center at 400 EverGreene Drive, Waynesburg.
February is America Heart Month, and Feb. 7 is designated “National Wear Red Day, by the American Heart Association.
