The Spring Farmers Market in Washington could be hopping on Saturday – and not just because the Eastern Bunny will be on hand. (Foot?)
An Easter egg hunt and Easter shopping also will be featured at the event, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Main Street Pavilion. A total of 43 area food, alcohol and artisan vendors will be selling their wares.
Visits with the Easter Bunny and an Easter egg hunt for children and adults will be among the activities.
Spirits vendor Burgess & Burgess will make its market debut; its rum and tequila will be used in cocktails served by Parched Pony, a portable bar that will be parked outside Marketplace at Emerald Valley. Products from Red Pump Spirits, Ridge Runner and Washington Brewing Co. also will be sold.
Marketplace at Emerald Valley is the event host; Ivy Green and Main Street Farmer’s Market are co-hosts.
Masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be in force. For more information, visit themarketplacevfs.square.site.