Consol Energy Inc. has closed Bailey Mine for 14 days after a second employee tested positive for COVID-19, the disease transported by the coronavirus.
The Southpoine-based company confirmed Saturday that it has temporarily halted production at the mine, two-thirds of which is located in Washington and Greene counties, the rest in Marshall County, W.Va.
Bailey is part of the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, the largest underground coal mine complex in North America, which includes the Enlow Fork and Harvey mines. Those mines are still operating, Consol said.
Longwall mining operations at Bailey began in 1984.
Consol declined to comment on the shutdown.
