A cable TV channel has targeted an Avella sportsman and his business.
Jason Stenger and ProCision Arms, the custom rifle manufacturing company he founded in 2015, will be featured on The Sportsman Channel starting at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The owner and his shop will appear on several episodes of MTN Top Outdoors, including tonight’s premiere.
To watch, visit thesportsmanchannel.com/channelfinder.
“The partnership with MTN Top Outdoors was a perfect fit for us,” Stenger, 42, said in a news release.
That partnership includes another outdoors aficionado from Southwestern Pennsylvania. Jeremiah Voithofer, a Fayette County native, is the producer of MTN Top Outdoors, a hunting show. Voithofer is known for videos he’s taken during wild game hunts across North America.
The show will give Stenger opportunities to display the shop’s custom rifles to a nationwide audience. He will introduce his new Dead Fire Series, long-range rifles that can extend a hunter’s range by 1,000 yards, maybe more. The Dead Fire Series features the Carbon Long Range Hunter, Long Range Hunter, Ohio Long Range Hunter and Long Range Muzzleloader.
Stenger, according to the news release, has made hundreds of custom rifles for customers by using precision computer numerical control machining.
“The great thing about our rifles is that when you open the box, they are ready to fire,” he said.
Later in the season, viewers will see footage from his Avella shop, interviews with the founder about his craftsmanship and training, and his custom rifles being used.