The site of a once-popular bowling establishment will soon have a strikingly different appearance – and purpose.
Prime Collision Center is under construction along Route 19 in South Strabane Township. It is targeted to open March 1, said Gary Flannery, general manager of Washington Auto Mall, which is building the facility.
Prime is rising up where Route 19 Bowling Center had a successful roll for 57 years, before closing in the spring of 2016. The center is within a 10-minute drive of the Auto Mall’s three Washington Road dealerships: Washington Honda and Washington Hyundai, in South Strabane, and South Hills Toyota in North Strabane Township.
Flannery, kingpin of the “automotive superstore,” said this is the Auto Mall’s first collision center. The facility will have more than 20,000 square feet, and “for the comfort of our employees, the shop area will have radiant heat and be air conditioned, which is very unusual for a body shop.”
He added the center will use water-based products “to be environmentally friendly.”
Kevin Haberstroh, who has more than 20 years of collision repair experience, will manage the center.
Peacock partners
Peacock Keller, a full-service law firm based in Washington, has announced the promotion of two attorneys to partner: Thomas A. Steele and Daniel P. Gustine.
Steele, who has been with the firm since 2015, has handled a variety of civil litigation matters, with a focus on construction, general business and real estate. He is on the board of directors of Washington County Bar Association and is a member of Allegheny County Bar Association.
As an associate, Gustine developed a significant practice in residential real estate, estate planning, estate administration and business law. Daniel also serves on the board of Directors of Pathways of Southwestern Pennsylvania.
Peacock Keller was founded in 1925.
Preschool planned
Ivybrook Academy, a half-day preschool for children ages 1 to 6, has signed a lease to operate in South Fayette Township.
The school will occupy a 6,100-square-foot space in the Shoppes at Bursca, Burns Scalo Real Estate announced in a news release Tuesday.
Burns Scalo, owner of the property, described Ivybrook Academy as an “award-winning” school “known for its progressive approach to early childhood education . . . blending the Montessori and Reggio Emilia philosophies.”
The academy plans to open this spring, according to the release.
The academy will move into a retail development that features two restaurants, New Dragon Express and Pizza Hut Express, and a luxury salon, Atelier Abigail. Burns Scalo said the development is “nearly filled.”
Township commissioner Gwen Rodi said in a statement: “South Fayette is thrilled over the addition of Ivybrook Academy ... bringing a high-level educational opportunity for children in the township.”