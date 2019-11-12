Main Street Brew House in Washington isn't the only local business that has renovated. Atria’s in Peters Township has reopened following a five-week remodeling.
The kitchen, dining rooms and exterior signage have been upgraded at the restaurant at 4059 Washington Road, in the McDowell Shops. The work forced the restaurant to close during Oktoberfest, usually the busiest time there. As a result, Atria’s in Peters is offering Oktoberfest features through Sunday.
Linda Sam and Jason Withers are the managers. Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday and Monday.
The Peters location is accepting reservations for Thanksgiving, and for Thanksgiving catering. Call 724-942-1108 or visit atrias.com.