We ended the second quarter Tuesday, but do not sneak off to the concession stand just yet. The historic first half of 2020 has done nothing to prepare us for what may be coming our way in the second half.
We literally have no idea what is going to happen next. There is so much chaos swirling around our country . . . racial inequality, a global pandemic, homelessness, economic issues, food injustice, divisive political rhetoric. And those are just the highlights.
I can only speak for my team at the Protin Group, but we strongly believe we can build a better world through the way we conduct business. While businesses need to make a profit, it does not have to be at the expense of people. We measure our success by the way we touch the lives of others, and that comes through in everything we do. As a business, we have a unique opportunity bring out the best in people.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “The time is always right to do what is right.”
Supporting small local businesses during this time of uncertainty is the right thing to do. Our local entrepreneurs will be the ones driving our economic recovery. And wearing a mask? Again, speaking only for me, I wear one whenever I go inside buildings or other people’s homes – and even when I am outside, if I know I will wind up closer than six feet from other people. It is the right thing to do.
Doing the right thing is not always the popular thing. It is not always pretty. What is right for me may not be right for you, and that is OK. Our country is broken right now.
What is necessary to make things right? How can we grow, change and do better, and do the right thing together?
How, my friends? By doing the right thing. Listen to your heart. You will find your truth there. You will find your voice there.
You have been given gifts . . . many gifts and your heart safely carries them. Share your gifts freely, without conditions or expectations. Because, giving never expects something in return. The greatest gift you will ever receive is the ability to give in the first place.
Viktor Frankl said, “Everything can be taken from a man except one thing: the last of human freedoms … to choose one’s attitude in any given set of circumstances. To choose one’s own way.”
You control your attitude toward what is happening on Main Street, in Harrisburg and around the country. You control how you respond.
Never respond in a way that diminishes you. You can stand up for what you believe in, but also show compassion, empathy and understanding to those who disagree with you.
It has been said that a man sees in the world what he carries in his heart. You can see scarcity when you have everything, and abundance when you have nothing. Now is the time for abundance. Now is the time to do the right thing.
Jamie Protin is founder and principal of The Protin Group in Belle Vernon.
