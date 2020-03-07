Southpointe-based ANSYS is in an acquisition mode again.

The global engineering simulation software company announced Thursday it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Lumerical Inc., a developer of photonic design and simulation tools.

Lumerical, based in Vancouver, makes products that enable designers to model challenging problems in photonics, such as interacting optical, electrical and thermal effects.

ANSYS spokesman Pete Smith said the acquisition “is very timely, as emerging technologies like 5G, IIoT and autonomous vehicles challenge companies to deal with huge amounts of data faster than ever. That increases the need to transmit data with higher-efficiency optical networks.”

James Pond, Lyrical’s co-CEO and chief technology officer, said in a news release that his company “is a perfect fit with ANSYS.”

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter this year.

Business Writer

Rick Shrum joined the Observer-Reporter as a reporter in 2012, after serving as a section editor, sports reporter and copy editor at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Rick has won eight individual writing awards, including two Golden Quills.

