Southpointe-based ANSYS is in an acquisition mode again.
The global engineering simulation software company announced Thursday it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Lumerical Inc., a developer of photonic design and simulation tools.
Lumerical, based in Vancouver, makes products that enable designers to model challenging problems in photonics, such as interacting optical, electrical and thermal effects.
ANSYS spokesman Pete Smith said the acquisition “is very timely, as emerging technologies like 5G, IIoT and autonomous vehicles challenge companies to deal with huge amounts of data faster than ever. That increases the need to transmit data with higher-efficiency optical networks.”
James Pond, Lyrical’s co-CEO and chief technology officer, said in a news release that his company “is a perfect fit with ANSYS.”
The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter this year.