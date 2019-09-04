The new American Legion Pavilion will be dedicated at 1 p.m. today at the West Alexander Fairgrounds.
Teaming up for the dedication will be the Washington County commissioners, the Washington County Tourism Promotion Agency and the West alexander Agricultural Association. They also will address other improvements at the fairgrounds property off Route 40.
The tourism agency awarded a $65,000 capital improvement grant for these upgrades.
Ceremonies will take place as the 113th annual West Alexander Fair continues. The event began Monday and will conclude Saturday.