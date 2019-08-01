Nine months after losing out in the Amazon sweepstakes, Pittsburgh has come out a winner.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that the global technology behemoth will build a 1-million-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility in Findlay Township, near Pittsburgh International Airport. The non-sortable fulfillment center will create 800 full-time jobs offering a starting wage of $15 per hour, according to a news release from Wolf’s office.
“It’s a great win any time a business comes in and pledges to create 800 new jobs,” Wolf said in an e-mailed statement. “This is a significant investment for Pennsylvania and I applaud Amazon for selecting our commonwealth as the location for this facility.”
Amazon is investing more than $30 million into the project, and will get $1.6 million in job-creation tax credits from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. Hillwood Group and Chapman Properties will handle construction.
Amazon, on its website, said workers at non-sortable fulfillment centers “pick, pack, and ship bulky or larger-sized customer items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment or rugs.”
The company, according to Wolf’s office, has invested more than $8.5 billion in Pennsylvania, including 14 fulfillment and sortation centers and a tech hub. It has about 10,000 employees statewide.
State Sen. Pam Iovino, D-Mt. Lebanon, said in a statement: “I applaud and welcome Amazon’s significant investment in Findlay Township, which will build on our region’s strong economic foundation by bringing 800 well-paid jobs to Allegheny County.”
Amazon is based in Seattle and is building a second headquarters in Crystal City, Va., outside Washington, D.C. Pittsburgh was a finalist for that second HQ, but Amazon in November selected Crystal City and Queens, New York. It then backed off on Queens.