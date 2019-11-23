Anticipation is heating up for All-Clad Metalcrafters’ semiannual factory sale.
The manufacturer, located off Morganza Road in Cecil Township, has scheduled the sale for Dec. 5-7 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Arden. All-Clad said items will be discounted up to 70%.
Day one will be a VIP event, requiring a $20 ticket, with all proceeds going to Make-A-Wish Foundation. Admission will be free the next two days; hours will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 6 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7.
All-Clad, headquartered in Cecil and owned by a French consortium, sells cookware, ovenware, and kitchen tools and accessories in numerous countries. All of its fully-clad cookware is produced in the local factory.
The company, according to a news release, raised more than $17,000 for Make-A-Wish at its June sale.
Use this link for VIP tickets: allclad.ticketspice.com/all-clad-factory-sale-early-access-to-benefit-make-a-wish.
Official honored
A North Belle Vernon councilman was honored in Reading for spearheading the revival of a rundown park that the borough had closed.
R.J. Sokol received the Elected Official leadership award at the annual awards luncheon of the Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Planning Assoc. on Oct. 21.
Sokol, according to a news release from the state chapter, “led a mostly volunteer community team in planning and redeveloping the park. Planning work included research, of needs, particularly for youth sports growing in interest and not being met elsewhere, developing a funding plan and obtaining approvals.
The park includes a facility for individuals with special needs, which features a wheelchair slide and swing; car-seat swings; and dual swings for babies and guardians.
Palazzo turns 10
That restored 19th-century mansion along Route 19, a destination Italian restaurant, is celebrating a milestone.
Palazzo 1837 Ristorante is marking 10 years of operation in the Shoppes at Quail Acres, an eclectic series of fashionable shops off Racetrack Road in North Strabane Township.
Spouses Matt and Susanne Sager are co-owners of the upscale dining spot located on Quail Hill, a leisurely stroll from The Meadows Racetrack & Casino and an easy ride from Tanger Outlets.
The Sagers are part of a partnership that owns the Quail Acres complex.
Blue-ribbon center
SPHS Monessen Family Center has been recognized as a top performer.
The facility, under the auspices of Southwestern Pennsylvania Human Services Inc., has been designated as a Blue Ribbon Affiliate by Parents as Teachers National Center Inc. The endorsement identifies the family center as one of the top-performing home visiting affiliates in PATNC’s international network.
SPHS Monessen Family Center was so designated on Oct. 1.
GACO webinar
California University of Pennsylvania’s Government Agency Coordination Office will host a free webinar, “Doing Business with the Defense Logistics Agency,” from 2 to 3 p.m. Dec. 3.
This webinar focuses on educating businesses about the DLA – the Department of Defense’s combat logistics support agency. DLA sources and provides virtually all consumable items that U.S. military forces need to operate, including food, fuel, energy, uniforms, medical supplies and construction and barrier equipment.
The event is free, but registration is required by Dec. 2. For more information or to register, contact Tyler S. Verin, 412-237-6098 or verin@calu.edu.