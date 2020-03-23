COVID-19 DOH Testing Lab

Courtesy of the Pennsylvania Department of Health

Courtesy of the Pennsylvania Department of Health

Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories on March 6.

Allegheny Health Network and Highmark Health are teaming with a global firm to secure thousands of much-needed masks.

Those companies have partnered with MSA Safety, which develops, manufactures and supplies personal protective equipment. They have joined forces to arrange a shipment of 65,000 N95 protective masks for the Pittsburgh region in response to novel coronavirus pandemic.

AHN and Highmark, led by Dr. Donald Whiting, AHN’s chief medical officer, will collaborate with chief medical officers at other regional hospitals on a plan to distribute the masks. The group also will work with Allegheny County leaders to support the needs of first responders, EMS and other health care providers.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Purchase a Subscription